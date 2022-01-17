Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Panzer
Monday, January 17, 2022 @ 12:01 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Panzer.
Panzer is an adult male German Shepherd dog.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
It is preferred that Panzer’s new home be one without children.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, he enjoys going for walks, being brushed, car rides, and ice cream.
For more information on Panzer, or to schedule an appointment to visit him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.