Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Confetti Kielbasa Skillet

Vegetarians can simply subtract the kielbasa!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

7 ounces smoked turkey kielbasa, cut into 1/4-inch slices



1 medium onion, halved and sliced1/2 cup sliced baby portobello mushrooms2 garlic cloves, minced1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth3/4 teaspoon Mrs. Dash Garlic & Herb seasoning blend1 can (15 ounces) no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained1 package (8.8 ounces) ready-to-serve brown rice1 cup frozen corn1/2 cup chopped roasted sweet red peppers4 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro

Directions

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add kielbasa, onion, and mushrooms; cook and stir 4-6 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

-Add broth and seasoning blend, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil; cook 2-3 minutes or until liquid is almost evaporated. Stir in remaining ingredients; heat through.

