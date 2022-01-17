Clarion County Reports 225 New COVID-19 Cases Since Thursday; 57 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 225 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, January 13.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,282 while the death toll remained at 181.

Neighboring Forest County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, moving the county’s total number to 1,987 and leaving the death toll at 33.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/13/22 through 1/16/22 – 95,474

1/12/22 – 25,353

1/11/22 – 28,658

1/10/22 – 28,435

[LOCAL REGION – Since Thursday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 13119 517 13636 290 (2 new) Butler 37593 1654 39247 643 (1 new) Clarion 7057 225 7282 181 Clearfield 15695 600 16295 286 (7 new) Crawford 16809 750 17559 270 (3 new) Elk 5870 254 6124 82 Forest 1930 57 1987 33 Indiana 13908 681 14589 316 (4 new) Jefferson 7359 265 7624 195 (1 new) McKean 6745 294 7039 121 Mercer 20166 925 21091 446 (5 new) Venango 9587 368 9955 211 (4 new) Warren 6093 188 6281 188 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.