Dennis P. Sloan, 54, of Kittanning Pike, Parker, Allegheny Twp., Butler Co., a well-known senior member of the Emlenton Fire Dept., passed away Friday evening, January 14, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Dennis was born in Grove City on June 18, 1967.

He was the son of the late Durland E. “Pat” and Doris Zurcher Sloan.

Dennis was a 1985 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg and the New Castle School of Trades.

He was a member of the Emlenton United Methodist Church.

In his earlier years, Dennis had been employed by Quaker State Oil Refining Corp. in Emlenton, Preston Painting in Foxburg, and Industrial Colloids/Fuch’s Lubricants in Emlenton.

Dennis had most recently been employed with Allied Security at INDSPEC in Petrolia.

Dennis enjoyed hunting, riding his four wheeler, model trains, the company of his family, most especially his granddaughter, Greysen.

He was a member of the Emlenton Fire Dept. for nearly four decades, having joined the fire department while in high school.

He was a long time EMT and member of the department’s quick response service, a scuba diver, senior firefighter, captain, and safety officer.

Dennis had served many years on the department’s board of directors and had served more than 20 years as the department’s treasurer.

He enjoyed working as the cashier and visiting with local residents at the firemen’s food booth at the annual summer festival.

He was part of a group of Emlenton firefighters that visited and formed a strong bond with FDNY Engine Company 55 in New York City in the months and years following 9/11.

Dennis was currently serving as a board member and secretary of the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

Surviving are three children, Patrick E. Sloan (Michael Jones) of Seneca, Sean A. Sloan of Pittsburgh, and Jensen R. Sloan of Emlenton; his granddaughter, Greysen Sloan; two brothers, Gregory A. Sloan and his companion, Carol Rossman, of Parker and Gary R. Sloan of Warren, OH, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in a death by his nephew, Brian E. Sloan.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Emlenton Fire Dept. will conduct a memorial service with the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service and other area fire departments participating at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A funeral service with fire department honors and a final call will be held from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday with Rev. Steven Harrell, pastor of the Emlenton United Methodist Church and the Rev. Timothy Farkas, Fire Dept. Chaplain, and the Rev. Robert G. Hile Jr., officiating.

Emlenton Fire Deptment’s 1949 American LaFrance will transport Officer Sloan to the Eau Claire Cemetery for interment beside his parents.

Memorial contributions in Dennis’ memory may be made to the Emlenton Volunteer Fire Dept, PO Box 371, Emlenton, PA 16373 or the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, PO Box 346, Emlenton, PA 16373.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

