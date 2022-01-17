Dolores Anna Marie McCarren, 89, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, January 14, 2022 at home.

She was born on July 14, 1932 in Oil City, a daughter of William J. and Ruby L. Lefford Parks.

She married Dennis R. McCarren on September 13, 1952, he preceded her in death on January 3, 2014.

Dolores was faithful in the Catholic Church.

She enjoyed traveling, camping, walking and most of all spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughters, Cynthia Ann Supak and her husband, Richard, Kathleen Marie Rogers, and Christine Jo Bell and her husband, all of Franklin; grandchildren, Erin Engler and her husband Matt of Alburtis, PA, Kelly Rekiel and her husband, Chris of Cranberry Township, Adam Rogers, Joseph Rogers and his wife, Lori of Franklin, Joanna McElhattan and her husband, Dusty of Franklin, Amanda Reisinger and her husband, John of Franklin, and Leanna Bell of Franklin; and four great-grandchildren, Anna and Aubrey Rekiel of Cranberry Township and Keegan and Levi Engler of Alburtis, PA.

In addition to her loving husband, Dennis, she is preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Joseph B. Manning, and son-in-law, Guy Rogers.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick Church, Dion Auditorium, 415 10th Street, Franklin, with Monsignor John Herbein, as celebrant.

Dolores will be laid to rest at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Dolores’ memory may be made to VNA Hospice of Venango County, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323, or to St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences or for more information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

