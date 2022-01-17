Evylen May Warner, 87 of Emlenton, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at UPMC Northwest.

Born at home in West Home, PA on April 14, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ralph & Twila W. (Fitzpatrick) Emery.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Evylen was married on July 17, 1954 to Donald L “Dutch” Warner, and he preceded her in death on January 10, 2006.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed the soaps, as well as Hallmark and Lifetime movies.

She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan rooting for the Steelers, Pirates and the Pitt Panthers, and also the Penn State basketball and football teams.

Evylen was a former member of the Western PA Field Trial Association (WPFTA) as she loved running field trial dogs.

She was very involved with her grandchildren’s activities and never missed an activity or sporting event that they participated in.

She is survived by her three sons, Donald E. and his wife Marcia of Emlenton, Dennis R. and his wife Kim of Knox, and Daniel L. and his wife Tammy of Springfield, Missouri.

Her grandchildren include Steve and his wife Nicole Warner of Elkton, Maryland, Nicole and her husband Jason Tassone of Kennerdell, Mark A. and his wife Laura Warner of Missouri, Steven L. and his wife Jennifer Warner, of Missouri; step-grandchildren: Peter J. and wife Kristy Norton of Lakeland, Florida, Rebecca A. and her husband Adam Dotter of Phoenixville; her great-grandchildren: Alana, Aubree and Nolan Warner of Maryland, and Coltin and Wyatt Tassone of Kennerdell, Eloise and Stella Warner and Lucy Power, all of Missouri; and step-great-grandchildren: Edward, Samuel and Isaiah Dotter, of Phoenixville.

Also surviving is her brother-in-law, Jack and his wife Karen Warner of Oil City; her sister-in-law, Jenny Emery of Clarion; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph Emery Jr, Wilbur Emery, and Donald Emery; and a sister, Juanita Confer.

Visitation will be held Tuesday (Jan. 18) from 5 – 8 p.m. and on Wednesday (Jan. 19) from 10 – 11 a.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tim Harmon, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Private interment will follow in the Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

Memorial contributions may be made in Evylen’s name to the Rockland Sportsmans Club, c/o 401 Pittsville Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374; or the Rockland Volunteer Fire Dept., 995 Pittsville Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374.

