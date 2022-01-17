Featured Local Job: CDL A Drivers

Klapec Trucking Company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Drivers.

Are you interested in a career worth $90,000/yr? At Klapec Trucking Co. in Reno, that is what their Class A CDL Driver’s average. KTC wants you to be successful and enjoy most weekends at home. KTC has generous benefits and a vacation package to ensure an optimal work/life balance.

“Your Success is our Success!!”

Choose KTC for your Lifelong Career.

Apply online at:

KlapecTrucking.com or call 888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343

