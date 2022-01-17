Janet R. (Jacobs) Hartle, 90, of Meadville, formerly of Conneaut Lake, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born April 16, 1931, in Franklin, she was the daughter of Anson and Ruth (Connell) Jacobs.

She married Melvin C. Hartle on April 21, 1951; he preceded her in death on August 6, 2016.

She graduated from Franklin High School in 1949.

Over the years, she had various jobs, including working at Meadville City Hospital and at Cochranton Borough as Secretary.

Janet had a love for horses, photography and antiques.

For many years, she was the outrider for the harness races at the Crawford County Fair.

She was also involved in the PA/Ohio Morgan Horse Association.

Janet was known as the Queen to her family and friends and lived up to that title very well.

She is survived by a daughter, Jackie Hoogerwerf and her husband, Ted, of Royal Oak, Michigan; a son, Keith Hartle and his wife, Barb, of Meadville; a granddaughter, Stacy Pugliese, and her husband, Steve, of Hartstown; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Simon Pugliese of Hartstown; a niece, Louise Kelley (Ted Green) of Franklin; a nephew, David Gulnac of Franklin; and dear friend, Barb Yochum.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Dolores Eisenman; and a brother, William Jacobs.

At this time there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Shelter at www.theannashelter.com or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Royal-Coleman Funeral Home, 6028 U.S. Hwy 6, Linesville.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Royal-Coleman Funeral Home, 6028 U.S. Hwy 6, Linesville.

