Lindsey Neiswonger Spreads Christian Evangelism from Florida

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Lindsey Neiswonger grew up in New Bethlehem and graduated from both Redbank Valley High School and Clarion University, so it wasn’t unusual that she decided to spend Christmas season at home.

(Pictured above: Lindsey Neiswonger, Photo courtesy of C-93 Radio.)

In addition to spending time with friends and family, she brought home a message from Florida.

Now a project manager for Cru, the successor to Campus Crusade for Christ, she returned home to help spread the word through digital and traditional ministries. Cru is an interdenominational Christian evangelism and discipleship ministry committed to giving people everywhere the opportunity to know and experience God’s love and plan for their lives.

“I first got involved with them at Clarion,” Neiswonger said. “I started attending weekly campus meetings and loved what they were about. Their mission is for everyone to have the opportunity to hear the gospel.”

Lindsey first majored in athletic training at Clarion because of her involvement with sports at Redbank Valley School and later switched to graphic design.

“After graduating, I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do, but I knew I wanted to do something that would make a difference. I heard about Cru having internships at their world headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Being a person that does not like the cold very much, I decided that I would go spend a year down there doing graphic design for their marketing team.”

Once a year ended, she decided to accept a full-time staff position. She switched from graphic design to project management which was “fun” and challenging at the same time.

“It’s a little different than what I went to school for, but I enjoy getting to see how I can connect project management with my graphic design and project management skills. I work now with our digital department, so we work on our main website, cru.org.

“We have social media accounts, but also we developed some apps. One of them is our God Tools App which is designed to help people talk about their faith and is a stepping block for people who aren’t familiar with church or sharing their faith. It allows people to share with people that are around them.”

Lindsey admitted that getting the word out to young people who do not have much experience attending church can be a challenge.

“I think what you really have to do is just have a conversation with them. You don’t go in with an agenda of trying to push something down their throats or making sure you hit all of the steps. I think if you just have a conversation with them, that really goes a long way. If you can connect like how Jesus has moved in your life and you share that story, people tend to connect with that and really lean in they’re more open to talking about things that have happened in their life.

“That can open the door. It’s not like a one-and-done situation. We want to walk with people through the gospel. If that means if we meet a couple of times, then we have to meet a couple of times and we’re happy to do that.”

In addition to her digital ministry, Lindsay was also on one mission to Northern Ireland.

“There’s definitely a different climate there, but it was fun and a really big step of faith for me because I had never been on a mission trip. I believe there are over 60 different languages currently on the God Tools App, and they’re constantly working on getting more translations so that you’re able to share with people in a different language.

“I have only been on one mission trip so far. The pandemic kind of slowed that down, but I was able to go to Northern Ireland right before the pandemic started.”

As with any other ministry, employees are encouraged to request financial support for Cru, and Neiswonger did that on her visit home, talking with friends and family and a radio interview on C-93 radio.

She encouraged anyone to contact her at [email protected] or online at: http:cru.org for information.

Cru Quick Facts

• Campus ministries engage more than 53,600 students and faculty on more than 750 high school and college campuses.

• Cru’s city ministry serves in more than 50 cities and partners with over 2,000 churches and organizations in mobilizing Christ-followers to share God’s love throughout the city.

• Marriage and family outreaches to 18 million people annually through media, conferences, and locally hosted events.

• Athletic ministry with outreaches in 64 countries, 225 college campuses, and 46 professional sports teams in the U.S., along with sports media that touches the lives of an estimated 100 million people annually.

• Ministry to military installations and communities in 50 states, as well as deployed units (ships, flight lines, and foxholes).

• The Jesus Film has been shown in more than 1,790 languages and in every nation in the world. To date, The Jesus Film Project is responsible for more than 7.7 billion exposures to the gospel and more than 530 million total estimated decisions for Christ.

