Local Farm Recognized with Century Farm Award at Pennsylvania Farm Show

FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple were recently recognized at the Pennsylvania Farm Show for having a farm owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years.

(Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania Farm Show)

Paul and Linda Stahlman, of Fairmount City, were presented with a PA Farmland Preservation Century Farm Award on Friday, January 14, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

They were joined by their close friend, Charlie Miller, who made the drive to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex from Pittsburgh that day to help celebrate the moment.

Paul Stahlman is a retired elementary music teacher who saw the farm that had been in his family since 1940 as a great opportunity to bring his passion for farming and children together.

In the fall of 2008, the Stahlman Family opened Paul’s Pumpkin Patch to the public, and it quickly became a local favorite until the couple decided to retire in 2019.

