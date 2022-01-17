EXPIRED — WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning Remains in Effect for Clarion County; Up to Four Additional Inches of Snow Anticipated

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to four additional inches of snow is possible.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 4:14 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022:

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA414 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Sharon, Parsons, Canonsburg, Thomas, New Kensington, Punxsutawney, Caldwell, Pittsburgh Metro Area, New Martinsville, Greensburg, Hendricks, Steubenville, Ligonier, Indiana, Butler, Beaver Falls, Aliquippa, Bruceton Mills, Coshocton, Terra Alta, Champion, Hermitage, Coopers Rock, Grove City, Murrysville, Weirton, St. Clairsville, Rowlesburg, Tionesta, Carrollton, Kittanning, Woodsfield, Moundsville, Malvern, Ford City, Morgantown, Ohiopyle, Ambridge, Kingwood, Hazelton, Cadiz, Oil City, Clarion, Uniontown, Latrobe, Ellwood City, Monessen, Columbiana, Canaan Valley, East Liverpool, Davis, Monaca, Wheeling, Wellsburg, Dover, New Castle, Lower Burrell, Cambridge, Saint George, Donegal, Zanesville, New Philadelphia, Washington, Waynesburg, Fairmont, Martins Ferry, Salem, Brookville, Follansbee, and Franklin

414 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches through 9 AM, highest across western and northwest Pennsylvania. West wind increasing this morning 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph expected across the Laurel Highlands into the mountains of northern West Virginia, leading to areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Untreated roads, as well as bridges and overpasses, will remain slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

