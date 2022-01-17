PennDOT Lifts Speed and Lane Restrictions for Winter Storm

CLARION CO., Pa. – PennDOT has lifted the speed and commercial vehicles in the right lane restrictions on I-80 and on PA 28.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

PennDOT crews are continuing to treat roadways with the primary goal to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the evening until roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.