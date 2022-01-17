Perry R. Kifer, 62, of Curllsville passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 following a lengthy illness.

Born on June 1, 1959 in Clarion he was the son of Melvin R and D. Louise Over Kifer.

On September 25, 1981 he was married to Dana L. Panciera Kifer who survives.

Perry was employed by Commodore Homes in Shippenville.

In his free time Perry enjoyed hunting, fishing, caring for his garden and yard, doing construction work for others and spending time on his hobby farm.

He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Perry served in the US Army 82nd Airborne from 1977 to 1978.

Perry is survived by his wife Dana, a son Jacob Kifer and his wife Kayla of Rimersburg , a daughter-in-law Elicia Kifer of Clarion and grandchildren Taylor, Harper, Cora, and Cade.

Also surviving is a sister Kim Buchleitner and her husband, Jeff, of New Bethlehem.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his son, Caleb Kifer.

As per his wishes there will be no public visitation.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. of Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.