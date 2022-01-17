 

Police Investigating Burglary in Cranberry Township

Monday, January 17, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in Cranberry Township.

On January 13, Franklin-based State Police responded to a residence on Pear Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a burglary.

According to police, a known 26-year-old male victim, from Franklin, indicated he was away from his residence for an extended time and had found that his kitchen window was broken and his residence had been gone through by unknown individuals.

Police say the victim indicated the burglary took place sometime between September 29, 2021, and January 3, 2022, and multiple times from the residence were missing.

The items reported missing include:

– a Lincoln Porta Torch valued at $450.00
– a Sony PlayStation 4, valued at $100.00
– a Sarsilmaz Turkey silver slide with black handle
– a Winchester 9mm steel case valued at $145.00
– a Dewalt 3/8″ impact drill valued at $150.00
– Dewalt drill batteries valued at $100.00
– a Dewalt flashlight valued at $20.00
– a gun lock box valued at $100.00

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Sunday, January 16, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

