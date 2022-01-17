 

School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

School closing delay logo midA look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 17, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

Updated: 1:56 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022

Note: Many schools are closed for Martin Luther King Day.

TWO-HOUR DELAY

NONE

CLOSED:

Clearfield Preschool Center
Gigi’s Childcare, PreSchool/Day Care
Gigi’s Childcare 2, PreSchool/Day Care
Indiana County Workshop Vocational Services

CLOSED – REMOTE INSTRUCTION

Brockway Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Redbank Valley School District – Remote Learning Day
St. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville, Online lessons at 9:00 a.m.

COMMUNITY

Butler Meals on Wheels – CLOSED
Clarion County YMCA and the Oil City YMCA – Opening at 11:00 a.m. (NO CLASSES OR PROGRAMS WILL BE HELD. All scheduled programs, sports, group classes, and morning child watch will be cancelled.)
UPDATE: Clarion County YMCA and the Oil City YMCA will close at 5:00 p.m., Monday, January 17, due to weather conditions.
Clarion Free Library – CLOSED
Knox Public Library – CLOSED
Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, Rimersburg, Pa. – CLOSED

