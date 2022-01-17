School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 17, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 17, 2022.
Updated: 1:56 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022
Note: Many schools are closed for Martin Luther King Day.
TWO-HOUR DELAY
NONE
CLOSED:
Clearfield Preschool Center
Gigi’s Childcare, PreSchool/Day Care
Gigi’s Childcare 2, PreSchool/Day Care
Indiana County Workshop Vocational Services
CLOSED – REMOTE INSTRUCTION
Brockway Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Redbank Valley School District – Remote Learning Day
St. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville, Online lessons at 9:00 a.m.
COMMUNITY
Butler Meals on Wheels – CLOSED
Clarion County YMCA and the Oil City YMCA – Opening at 11:00 a.m. (NO CLASSES OR PROGRAMS WILL BE HELD. All scheduled programs, sports, group classes, and morning child watch will be cancelled.)
UPDATE: Clarion County YMCA and the Oil City YMCA will close at 5:00 p.m., Monday, January 17, due to weather conditions.
Clarion Free Library – CLOSED
Knox Public Library – CLOSED
Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, Rimersburg, Pa. – CLOSED
To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]
