School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Updated: 6:56 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

TWO-HOUR DELAY/OTHER

A-C Valley School District



Brockway Area School DistrictBrookville Area School DistrictBrookville Head Start 1Butler Area School DistrictButler Co. Area Vo TechButler Co. Community College-All Locations (9:30 start)Christian Life AcademyClarion Area School DistrictClarion-Limestone School DistrictCL/Clarion 1 Head StartCranberry Area School DistrictDuBois Area School DistrictDuBois Christian SchoolsDuBois Paint and Play School, one-hour delay, Carline begins at 9:20 a.m.Edinboro UniversityFaith Christian AcademyFirst Baptist Christian School, ButlerForest Area School DistrictFranklin Area School District – teachers report at 9:00 a.m.Grove City School DistrictHis Kids Christian School – no a.m. PreschoolJeff TechJohnsonburg Area School DistrictKane Area School DistrictKarns City Area School DistrictKeystone School DistrictLakeview School DistrictMoniteau School DistrictNew Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist SchoolNew Story Schools-DuBoisNorth Clarion School DistrictOil City Area School DistrictPenncrest School DistrictPunxsutawney Christian SchoolRedbank Valley School DistrictSlippery Rock Area SchoolsSt. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa.St. Marys Area School DistrictTitusville Area School DistrictUnion School DistrictValley Grove School DistrictVenango Co. Area Vo TechWarren County School DistrictWilmington Area School District

CLOSED – REMOTE INSTRUCTION

Bigler Head Start, Classes 3, 4, 5, 55 – Flexible Instruction

CL/Clarion 2 Head Start – Running Virtual

Clearfield Head Start, Classes 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 56 – Flexible Instruction

DuBois Head Start, Classes 14,15,16,25,26,27,29,38 – Flexible Instruction

North Catholic High School – Flexible Instruction

Slippery Rock University – Remote Instruction

CLOSED:

AAUB Nursery and Preschool, Franklin, Pa.

Armstrong School District

Clearfield Area School District

Clearfield Career & Technology Center

Clearfield Preschool Center

Good Hope Christian Preschool

Indiana Area School District

Indiana Co. Head Start

New Story Indiana

Punxsutawney Area School District

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy

COMMUNITY

American Legion in Strattanville – Bingo CANCELLED on Tuesday, January 18.

Armstrong Co. Senior Centers – CLOSED, including all home-delivered meals.

Clarion Area Agency on Aging – Home-delivered meals will not be delivered on Tuesday, January 18; Individuals will receive their meals on Thursday, January 20.

Punxsutawney Memorial Library – Opening at noon.





