School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, January 18, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, January 18, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: 6:56 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022
TWO-HOUR DELAY/OTHER
A-C Valley School District
Brookville Area School District
Brookville Head Start 1
Butler Area School District
Butler Co. Area Vo Tech
Butler Co. Community College-All Locations (9:30 start)
Christian Life Academy
Clarion Area School District
Clarion-Limestone School District
CL/Clarion 1 Head Start
Cranberry Area School District
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
DuBois Paint and Play School, one-hour delay, Carline begins at 9:20 a.m.
Edinboro University
Faith Christian Academy
First Baptist Christian School, Butler
Forest Area School District
Franklin Area School District – teachers report at 9:00 a.m.
Grove City School District
His Kids Christian School – no a.m. Preschool
Jeff Tech
Johnsonburg Area School District
Kane Area School District
Karns City Area School District
Keystone School District
Lakeview School District
Moniteau School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
New Story Schools-DuBois
North Clarion School District
Oil City Area School District
Penncrest School District
Punxsutawney Christian School
Redbank Valley School District
Slippery Rock Area Schools
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa.
St. Marys Area School District
Titusville Area School District
Union School District
Valley Grove School District
Venango Co. Area Vo Tech
Warren County School District
Wilmington Area School District
CLOSED – REMOTE INSTRUCTION
Bigler Head Start, Classes 3, 4, 5, 55 – Flexible Instruction
CL/Clarion 2 Head Start – Running Virtual
Clearfield Head Start, Classes 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 56 – Flexible Instruction
DuBois Head Start, Classes 14,15,16,25,26,27,29,38 – Flexible Instruction
North Catholic High School – Flexible Instruction
Slippery Rock University – Remote Instruction
CLOSED:
AAUB Nursery and Preschool, Franklin, Pa.
Armstrong School District
Clearfield Area School District
Clearfield Career & Technology Center
Clearfield Preschool Center
Good Hope Christian Preschool
Indiana Area School District
Indiana Co. Head Start
New Story Indiana
Punxsutawney Area School District
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy
COMMUNITY
American Legion in Strattanville – Bingo CANCELLED on Tuesday, January 18.
Armstrong Co. Senior Centers – CLOSED, including all home-delivered meals.
Clarion Area Agency on Aging – Home-delivered meals will not be delivered on Tuesday, January 18; Individuals will receive their meals on Thursday, January 20.
Punxsutawney Memorial Library – Opening at noon.
