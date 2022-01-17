SPONSORED: Join UCIP & Deliver Much Needed Support to People With Disabilities
UCIP provides help to an individual in his/her own home based upon their needs.
(Pictured above: UCIP services are customized to meet the individual needs, interests, and capabilities of each person they serve.)
Supports typically focus on budgeting, meal planning, transportation, and assistance with medical appointments.
UCIP has over 40 years of experience in providing state-of-the-art supports and services for people living with disabilities. Their services are customized to meet the individual needs, interests, and capabilities of each person they serve.
UCIP offers support with:
- Day Services Options
- Residential Living Options
- Community Habilitation & Social Integration
- Employment Training
- Life Skills Training
- In-Home Services
UCIP’s dedication and well-trained staff are committed to providing excellent service aimed at maximizing the potential of each person they serve.
Please contact them to explore service options. They would be happy to meet with you and answer any questions you may have.
JOIN UCIP’s GREAT SUPPORT STAFF!!
UCIP is committed to establishing communities so that all people can experience their desired quality of life where choices, relationships, and values are respected and where they have ongoing opportunities for personal growth.
Click here to learn more about their jobs | Download Application
Please contact the UCIP nearest you to explore employment options. They would be happy to meet with you and answer any questions you may have.
UCIP Day Services of Venango County
33 Seneca Street
Oil City, PA
Clarion County
11289 Route 322
Shippenville, PA
UCIP Residential Services of Venango County
155 East Bissell Ave.
Oil City, PA
Crawford County
18282 Technology Drive
Suite 202, Meadville, PA
No telephone calls please. Equal Opportunity Employer.
