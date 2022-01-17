Theft Investigation Opened After Man Fails to File Taxes for Several Area Residents

WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a known man is under investigation for failing to deliver on tax preparation services promised to several area residents.

According to DuBois-based State Police, an investigation is underway after numerous individuals reported paying a known man to file their 2020 Federal, State, and Local taxes, and the individual reportedly failed to complete the filings as promised.

The victims are listed as a 46-year-old Corsica woman, a 64-year-old Sigel woman, a 44-year-old Sigel woman, a 21-year-old DuBois woman, a 33-year-old Brookville man, a 37-year-old Brookville man, a 61-year-old Brookville man, a 58-year-old Brookville woman, a 68-year-old Brookville woman, and a 68-year-old Brookville man, as well as several other victims.

The man’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

