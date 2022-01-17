 

Theft Investigation Opened After Man Fails to File Taxes for Several Area Residents

Monday, January 17, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

taxesWARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a known man is under investigation for failing to deliver on tax preparation services promised to several area residents.

According to DuBois-based State Police, an investigation is underway after numerous individuals reported paying a known man to file their 2020 Federal, State, and Local taxes, and the individual reportedly failed to complete the filings as promised.

The victims are listed as a 46-year-old Corsica woman, a 64-year-old Sigel woman, a 44-year-old Sigel woman, a 21-year-old DuBois woman, a 33-year-old Brookville man, a 37-year-old Brookville man, a 61-year-old Brookville man, a 58-year-old Brookville woman, a 68-year-old Brookville woman, and a 68-year-old Brookville man, as well as several other victims.

The man’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

