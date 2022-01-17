Winter Storm Blankets Region

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The first major snowfall of the year hit Clarion County on Sunday, blanketing the area with snow.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to estimates from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, parts of Clarion County and the surrounding area had seen between eight to ten inches of snow as of 7:00 a.m. on Monday, and some residents of Forest County reported as much as 14 inches of snow.

In the surrounding area, reports from Venango and Jefferson Counties also indicate approximately eight to ten inches of snow.

Forecasters say the snowy conditions will continue through the early part of the day on Monday, with snow continuing to fall through the morning and snow showers likely in the afternoon. An additional accumulation of two to four inches is expected.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Clarion County and the surrounding areas until 1:00 p.m. today.

The ongoing winter storm also prompted PennDOT to expand speed restrictions on all the interstates in the northwest region. It has also led to some school closures around the area.

The temperature is expected to hover in the mid-20s through the day dropping into the lower 20s in the evening and overnight as the snow tapers off.

Tuesday will remain cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning. However, no additional accumulation of snow is expected Tuesday, and the chance of snow is only 20 percent.

