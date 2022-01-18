 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.


