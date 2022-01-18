Catherine Lois McCall, 87, of Waynesville left this home to go to her heavenly home on Friday (January 14, 2022).

Born in Pittsburg, PA her parents were Clement McCall and Myrtle Holland McCall.

She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Cox; 2 sons-in-law, Gary Nicewonger and Gene Byrd; a brother, Perry McCall; and 2 sisters, Jean McCall and Joan McCall.

Catherine was a graduate of Clarion University with a Bachelors in Fine Arts.

She was a homemaker and attended Satilla Missionary Baptist Church.

Catherine loved her dogs, doing genealogy creating pottery and scrapbooking.

She also loved being with her family, visiting friends and was an avid reader.

Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Byrd of Waynesville; a son, John H. Cox, IV of Fisher, PA; 6 grandchildren, Todd Jason Nicewonger (Trisha) of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Rachel Nupher of Brookville, PA, John H. Cox, V (Stormie) of Lucinda, PA, Heather Cox (Tim Young) of Greenville, PA, Jeremiah Byrd of Waynesville and Joshua Byrd (Felicity) of Waynesville; 12 great grandchildren, Elijah Nicewonger, Rowan Nicewonger, Scarlet Begonia Nupher, Isabella Young, John H. Cox VI, Hayven Cox, Hazley Cox, Henna Cox, Cadance Boatright, Joshua Newman, Samantha Byrd, and Gavin Byrd; her special best friend, Frankie Helton of Waynesville; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon (January 16, 2022) from 1:30pm-2pm at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon (January 16, 2022) at 2pm at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Jackson officiating.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be sent to Max’s Animal Rescue, 2320 Saddle Club Rd Hoboken, GA 31542.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

