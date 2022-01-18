Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vegetarian Enchilada Bake

You’ll enjoy the delicious Tex-Mex flavors so much that you won’t even miss the meat!

Ingredients

1 cup shredded zucchini

1 tablespoon finely chopped sweet red pepper



1 teaspoon olive oil1 garlic clove, minced3/4 cup frozen corn3/4 cup black beans, rinsed and drained1/8 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon ground cumin3/4 cup salsa2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro3 corn tortillas (6 inches)3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheeseSour cream, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, saute zucchini and pepper in oil until pepper is crisp-tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add the corn, beans, salt, and cumin; saute 2-3 minutes longer. Stir in salsa and cilantro.

-Place a tortilla in the bottom of a 1-1/2-qt. round baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spread with 2/3 cup vegetable mixture; sprinkle with 1/4 cup cheese. Repeat layers twice.

-Bake, uncovered, until heated through and cheese is melted – 20-25 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. If desired, serve with sour cream.

