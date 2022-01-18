Clarion County Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; 4 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Monday, January 17.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,309 while the death toll increased to 182.

Neighboring Forest County reported four new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, moving the county’s total number to 1,991 and leaving the death toll at 33.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:30 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/17/22 – 12,955

1/13/22 through 1/16/22 – 95,474

1/12/22 – 25,353

1/11/22 – 28,658

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 13636 55 13691 290 Butler 39247 199 39446 643 Clarion 7282 27 7309 182 (1 new) Clearfield 16295 105 16400 288 (2 new) Crawford 17559 67 17626 270 Elk 6124 44 6168 82 Forest 1987 4 1991 33 Indiana 14589 109 14698 316 Jefferson 7624 45 7669 195 McKean 7039 12 7051 121 Mercer 21091 88 21179 446 Venango 9955 43 9998 211 Warren 6281 14 6295 188

