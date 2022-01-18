 

Clarion County Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; 4 Cases Reported in Forest County

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 @ 12:01 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

covid-19-testHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Monday, January 17.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,309 while the death toll increased to 182.

Neighboring Forest County reported four new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, moving the county’s total number to 1,991 and leaving the death toll at 33.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:30 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/17/22 – 12,955
1/13/22 through 1/16/22 – 95,474
1/12/22 – 25,353
1/11/22 – 28,658

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 13636 55 13691 290
Butler 39247 199 39446 643
Clarion 7282 27 7309 182 (1 new)
Clearfield 16295 105 16400 288 (2 new)
Crawford 17559 67 17626 270
Elk 6124 44 6168 82
Forest 1987 4 1991 33
Indiana 14589 109 14698 316
Jefferson 7624 45 7669 195
McKean 7039 12 7051 121
Mercer 21091 88 21179 446
Venango 9955 43 9998 211
Warren 6281 14 6295 188

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

