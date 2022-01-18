Clyde Alvin Buzard, 87, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born June 30, 1934, in Lawsonham, C. Alvin was the son of the late Raymond and Marie Buzard.

On December 14, 1968 C. Alvin married Sarah Richardson who he loved and adored until her passing in July of 2014.

C. Alvin graduated from Union High School.

He worked as a machinist for 34 years for the Parker, Marienville and Knox Glass Plants.

He then worked for 9 years at Daman Industrial Services in East Brady for 9 years before retiring in 1996 and for extra work he enjoyed shoeing horses.

C. Alvin was a volunteer fireman for Callensburg Licking Twp Vol. Fire Co. for over 50 years.

He enjoyed horseback riding, playing baseball, watching football and baseball and riding around in his buggy visiting the Amish friends.

He loved spending time with his family and helping get his great grandsons Landon and Kade Mohney on the bus.

C. Alvin is survived by children Michael Buzard of Strattanville, F. John Bennetti Jr. of Butler, William Bennetti of Butler, Stacey Murphy of Sligo, Jackie Buzard Hembree of Cartersville, GA, nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Along with is parents C. Alvin was preceded in death by a stepson Louis A Bennetti and a brother Edward Buzard.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at the West Freedom United Methodist Church, 5787 Doc Walker Rd, Parker.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the church with the Rev. Dan Myers and Rev. Deryl Larson officiating.

Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Sligo.

In lieu flowers the family asks memorial donations be made in Alvin’s honor Autism Tough Foundation, 305 Sunset Lane, Knox PA 16232 or West Freedom United Methodist Church, 5787 Doc Walker Rd, Parker, PA 16049.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.