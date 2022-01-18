 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Debra Diane Rummel

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-TmiS7bNvbfaDebra Diane Rummel, 61, of New Bethlehem passed away on Friday, January 13, 2022, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on August 25, 1960, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of Carl Leroy and Alberta Grace (Troup) Polliard.

She married Darrel Lee Rummel on July 26, 1980. He survives.

Debra worked for Clarion Bathware in Clarion as an office manager.

She was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

She enjoyed knitting and camping with her family.

She is survived by her mother, Alberta Polliard, of Distant, her husband, Darrel Rummel of New Bethlehem, a son, Shawn Rummel and his wife, Kandy, of Jersey Shore, and two step-granddaughter’s, Maggie and Klair.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Polliard and stepfather Roland Hawk, Sr.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A funeral service will follow at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.