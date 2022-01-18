Debra Diane Rummel, 61, of New Bethlehem passed away on Friday, January 13, 2022, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on August 25, 1960, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of Carl Leroy and Alberta Grace (Troup) Polliard.

She married Darrel Lee Rummel on July 26, 1980. He survives.

Debra worked for Clarion Bathware in Clarion as an office manager.

She was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

She enjoyed knitting and camping with her family.

She is survived by her mother, Alberta Polliard, of Distant, her husband, Darrel Rummel of New Bethlehem, a son, Shawn Rummel and his wife, Kandy, of Jersey Shore, and two step-granddaughter’s, Maggie and Klair.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Polliard and stepfather Roland Hawk, Sr.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A funeral service will follow at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

