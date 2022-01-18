Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Tree Along I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree along Interstate 80 in Richland Township on Sunday evening.

According to police, the crash took place around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, on Interstate 80 westbound, near mile marker 46.1, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 20-year-old Christopher Farnsworth, of Bristol, Pa., was operating a 2012 Subaru Outback traveling west on Interstate 80 and going too fast for the road conditions when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road, through a patch of grass, and across a westbound on-ramp. It then struck an embankment and continued northwest, then struck a tree and other brush and debris. It came to a final rest in the wooded area just northwest of the on-ramp.

Farnsworth was using a seatbelt and was not injured.

He was cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license.

