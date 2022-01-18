 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Tree Along I-80 in Richland Township

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree along Interstate 80 in Richland Township on Sunday evening.

According to police, the crash took place around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, on Interstate 80 westbound, near mile marker 46.1, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 20-year-old Christopher Farnsworth, of Bristol, Pa., was operating a 2012 Subaru Outback traveling west on Interstate 80 and going too fast for the road conditions when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road, through a patch of grass, and across a westbound on-ramp. It then struck an embankment and continued northwest, then struck a tree and other brush and debris. It came to a final rest in the wooded area just northwest of the on-ramp.

Farnsworth was using a seatbelt and was not injured.

He was cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.