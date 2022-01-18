Hearing for Woman Charged With Assaulting Staff Member at UPMC Northwest Set for Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for a woman who allegedly assaulted a staff member at UPMC Northwest.

Court documents indicate 21-year-old Karissa Nicole Falen, of Ellwood City, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, on the following charge:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury to designated individuals, Felony 2

Falen is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an incident that took place at UPMC Northwest in Seneca earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Franklin were dispatched to UPMC Northwest located on Fairfield Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, to assist UPMC Police in restraining a patient.

State police were then notified that the patient, identified as Karissa Nicole Falen, had physically assaulted a staff member, the complaint states.

Police spoke to the victim who reportedly stated Falen became agitated and then struck him approximately three times on the shoulder with a closed fist, according to the complaint.

Falen was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 6:15 p.m. on January 9.

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Jail on January 9.

On Tuesday, January 11, the bail type was changed to unsecured “per the request of the DA,” and Falen is currently free, awaiting a preliminary hearing.

