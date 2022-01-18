 

Martha M. “Marty” Himes

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Martha M. “Marty” Himes, 76, of Hawthorn passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning January 16, 2022, at her residence.

Born on April 2, 1945, in Barberton, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Russell I. and Alberta C. (Booser) Holt.

She married John G. Himes on July 13, 1963. He survives.

Marty was a housewife.

She loved gardening and spending time with her granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband John Himes, a daughter Amy Jo Ferringer and her husband, Jay, all of Hawthorn and a granddaughter Bree Madison Ferringer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Brenda Sue Blake and Gary Russell Holt.

There will be no services.

Interment will take place in the Shannondale Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


