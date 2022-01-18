Nathan A. Weaver, 45, of Emlenton, PA, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 14, 2022, following a brief illness.

Born in Harrisburg, PA, on April 23, 1976, he was the son of Mark A. and Janice Weaver.

Nate graduated from Christian Life Academy in Seneca, PA, in 1994 and then earned a B. S. in Finance from Grove City College in 1998.

In 2008, he received a Master Degree in Personal Financial Planning from The College For Financial Planning.

Nathan worked as a Financial Planner for Hefren-Tillotson in Pittsburgh, PA, and later as a Trust Officer for PNC.

He then served as Vice President Trust Officer and Manager of Personal Trust Administration for Northwest of Erie, PA, until his death.

Nathan married Marlene Smith on November 1, 2014, and they have one daughter, 5 year old Abigail.

Nate was a loving husband and wonderful dad, always putting his family first.

Nate loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, canoeing, biking, and going on walks with Marlene, Abby, and his dog Jones.

He also loved having Abby tag along as his little helper when working on projects around the house.

Nate enjoyed watching sports, as well as playing basketball, softball, and backyard games with his nieces and nephews.

Nate had quite a library and shared his interest in books, reading, and learning with Abby.

Nathan’s greatest love in life was Jesus Christ whom he accepted as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age.

He attended nearly every service at his local church and was active in home Bible studies.

He had a heart for sharing the Lord with others.

Over the years he served as a board member, taught children’s Sunday School, volunteered at kids’ camps, and was very involved in prison ministry.

Nathan was known for his kindness and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Nathan is survived by his wife, Marlene, and his daughter, Abby; his parents; his brother Steve and family (Sonya, Lincoln, and Charlotte) and a brother Tim and wife (Brie).

Nathan’s family thanks all those who cried out to God for Nate’s healing.

Although it did not occur as we desired, through tears we pray as Jesus prayed, “Nevertheless, not my will but yours be done.”

We rejoice in the certain knowledge that Nathan is now and for eternity in the presence of Almighty God and we look forward to a glorious reunion.

If you have not yet trusted in Jesus, do it now!

Private services will be held at Bethany Crossroads E.C. Church.

Interment will be held at Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Child Evangelism Fellowship of VFC, 8540 US 322, Suite #1, Cranberry, PA 16319 or Independent Faith Mission, PO Box 7791, Greensboro, NC 27417 (designated to the Simon Waugh Fund).

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

