Legacy of MLK Jr. Remembered During Community Breakfast

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The highlight of the 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. virtual community breakfast, hosted by Clarion University, was King’s influence on education.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, like his predecessors, understood the vital role of education in a civilized, democratic society,” said the event’s keynote speaker Denise Pearson, vice chancellor and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. “It is a means to foster toughmindedness and counter the effects of softmindedness, misinformation, and exploitation of fear. He asserted that intelligence and character were the true goals of education.”

Pearson spoke about King’s influence on education, and stated that by remembering his example, state universities are given an opportunity to “ensure their programs are preparing the best teachers to facilitate learning and development of all students, regardless of what clothes they wear, how their lunch is paid, or their last name.”

“Reembrace of Dr. King represents an opportunity for all faculty, regardless of academic discipline, to ensure their curriculum and pedagogical practices are affirming of the dignity and humanity of all students,” she added.

King’s remembrance also gives the opportunity for people to promote good causes such as universities.

“Although faculty can help us see more clearly, decide more wisely and act more justly, they cannot instill in us love and care for one another. As such, it’s really on each one of us to change the world,” said Pearson.

The role of education in society took up a large section of Pearson’s speech, and she paraphrased Nelson Mandela, stating that he reminds us, “education is the most powerful weapon to change the world.”

“The power of education extends beyond the development and skills needed for economic prosperity. An educated citizenry has real implications for the future of our democracy,” she said.

Rogers Laugand III, director of multicultural affairs and diversity education at Clarion University, also spoke at the event, stating that “all across the country, we celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King. As we celebrate this national holiday, we are called by Dr. King’s legacy to continue working together and realize his dream and hold our nation to live of the true meaning of this creed, that all people are created equal.”

Ayanna Squair, a criminal justice administration major at Clarion University, called on students to embrace King’s dream.

“He felt strongly about his values and beliefs. He felt strongly about his purpose on what we are called to do,” she said.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.