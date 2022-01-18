Robert E. Dye, 81 of Franklin, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation.

Born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on September 15, 1940.

He was the son of the late Robert E Dye, Sr., and Gertrude Louise Young.

Bob attended Rocky Grove High School for most of his high school years but graduated in 1958 from Franklin High School.

Bob followed his passion for people and cars.

He started as a salesperson at the former Dave Eakin Motors Dodge Dealership and became its General Manager.

Not long after, he became a partner in Carriage Motors, Carriage City Car Washes and Laundromats.

Bob was also a Veteran of The United States Army where he received an Honorable discharge.

Bob was passionate in his hobbies as well. He loved to camp, spending many weekends in Kennerdell with his camping friends and family.

He loved to hunt, fish, and play golf.

He also loved all forms of racing, from the local short tracks to NASCAR.

He was proud of a 50-year consecutive attendance at the Daytona 500, and of course an avid Steeler fan.

Most recently, one of his favorite past times was to meet friends for daily breakfast at McDonalds “To solve the world’s problems”.

He loved his dog, Pebbles, beyond measure.

But most of all, his passion was his family.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Mullen Dye, four sons, Randy (Andrea), Kurt (Karen), TJ (Katie) all of Deland, Florida, and Jeff (Pam) of Franklin, PA.

Bob also is survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Bob also had 8 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Dye (Sandy) of Grove City, and two sisters, Pat Simpson of Franklin, PA, and Becky Howard of Titusville, PA.

A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Those wishing to make a contribution in Bob’s name, are asked to send them to the NASCAR Foundation, One Daytona Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

