Sally Ann (Morrison) Clark, 90, of Kennerdell, went Home to her Lord on Sunday evening, January 16, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

She was born in Oil City on August 6, 1931 to the late Harry and Lois (Morse) Morrison.

She was a 1949 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Following high school, she worked in the office at Pennzoil in Oil City.

Sally enjoyed attending worship at Seneca Evangelical Congregational Church.

She was a former member of the A.M. Walkers group at the Cranberry Mall, and volunteered with the Cancer Society in Oil City.

She enjoyed cooking, and baking cookies and pies for her family.

Sally also had a green thumb and enjoyed her flower beds and house plants, as well as watching and feeding the birds.

She loved watching Jeopardy!, game shows, and The Golden Girls.

Sally also liked reading, word-search books, antiques, and attending flea markets and garage sales, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Clark was employed for over twenty years as the cafeteria manager for the Steffee elementary school in Seneca.

She was married on November 11, 1950 to Robert J. “Bob” Clark, and he preceded her in death on November 11, 1990, on their 40th wedding anniversary.

She is survived by three sons: Kim Clark of Oil City, David Clark and his wife Sue of Cranberry, and Jeffrey Clark of Kennerdell; a daughter-in-law, Peg Clark of Cranberry; nine grandchildren: Suzi Hartzell and husband Travis, Ryan Bouquin, Amanda Nichols, Lisa Donahey and husband Keith, Scott Clark and wife Chanel, Adam Clark, Mike Clark and wife Julia, Kristen Clark, and Cody Clark; and her great-grandchildren: Lydia Clark-Martin, Hunter Hartzell, Zach, Zoey, Zaylee, and Zander Nichols, Rilee Donahey, Jacob Armstrong, Lexi Heasley, Breann Clark, Shane Clark, Mike Clark Jr., and Brynn Clark.

She is also survived by two sisters, Nancy Shaffer of Seneca, and Debbie Marchibroda of Massachusetts; a sister-in-law, Cindi Morrison; and numerous special nieces and nephews including Diane Moon.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott Clark; a granddaughter, Megan Clark; a brother, Thomas Morrison; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Mary Clark.

Visitation will be held Wednesday (Jan. 19) from 4-7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Thursday (Jan. 20) at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Hart, retired pastor from the Seneca E.C. Church, officiating.

Private interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

To express online condolences to Sally’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.