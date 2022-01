Shippenville Man Enters Guilty Plea in Forgery, Vehicle Theft Cases; Accused of Intentionally Flooding Jail Cell

cuffCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man charged in forgery and theft cases in Clarion County pleaded guilty last week to several charges. New charges of vandalism and related offenses were also filed against him for allegedly flooding his jail cell.

In Clarion County Court of Common Pleas, 37-year-old Patrick Snyder Jr., of Shippenville, on Wednesday, January 12, pleaded guilty to the following charges:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3



– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges against Snyder were dismissed:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

– Theft From A Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

– Loitering And Prowling At Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

The charges stem from two cases filed late last year:

Forgery Case

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:00 a.m. on November 1, Patrick Kelly Snyder stole a known woman’s check made out to a housing rental company for $750.00, forged a signature on the back of the check, and mobile deposited the check into his own bank account.

The complaint indicates the manager of the housing rental company received a letter from Snyder’s bank on November 20 indicating the $750.00 deposit did not process due to “endorsement doesn’t match the payee name(s).” The letter also included a copy of the victim’s check.

The charges were filed against Snyder through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on November 23.

Theft Case

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:39 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, Clarion University Police were dispatched to Lot 8 of Clarion University for a report of a vehicle being broken into.

A known victim reported they must have left the door of their green Jeep Wrangler unlocked and when they got back to their vehicle, they discovered damage to the interior.

The complaint indicates police observed the steering column and ignition were damaged. Police then discovered another vehicle in the same lot, a grey 2012 Jeep Compass, was also damaged, with the rear driver’s side door vent glass smashed and the steering column and ignition severely damaged. Police spoke to a second victim who indicated five dollars was also stolen from the vehicle.

According to the complaint, while subsequently checking other parking areas, police also found a third vehicle in Lot P, a gray 2013 Jeep Compass, that was also damaged with the rear driver’s side door vent window also smashed out, along with severe damage to the steering column and ignition. Police then spoke to the owner of the third vehicle who indicated their PA Turnpike EZ Pass had been stolen. A black bag from their vehicle was also found outside, laying under the front bumper.

All three vehicles had to be towed for repairs.

While police were looking at the damage to the 2012 Jeep Compass, they noticed a black Samsung cell phone laying on the driver’s side floor. They asked the victim about the phone, and the victim said it did not belong to him/her. Police then applied for a search warrant and found there was a registered email address in the Google mailbox to a “Kelly Snyder.”

Further investigation found that “Kelly Snyder” was the same person as Patrick Kelly Snyder. Police also found messages from Snyder to an individual stating, “Let me find a screwdriver,” and, “If I gotta steal one I will.” There was also a picture taken of a hammer, screwdriver, and a pair of pliers, according to the complaint.

Police then reviewed surveillance video of Lot 8 and Lot P.

According to the complaint, the review found that on December 2, around 2:56 a.m., a white male in a black hooded sweatshirt, light pants, and black shoes with white soles carrying a white towel walked through Lot 8 and began walking around the lot. The man then opened the green Jeep Wrangler and entered it. The brake lights came on briefly, then the vehicle moved and stopped. A few moments later, the man walked to the grey Jeep Compass, smashed the window, and entered the vehicle.

The same man was also reportedly seen in Lot P, walking around, then circling around the Clarion University shipping and receiving building on the Wood Street side before coming back to the 2014 Jeep Compass.

Clarion University Police were then able to obtain a photo of Snyder, who had been at a known local store in the early evening of December 2, and were able to positively identify Snyder as the man in the surveillance footage, the complaint indicates.

Snyder was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:14 p.m. on December 14.

New Case Against Snyder

Court documents indicate Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against Patrick Snyder Jr. on January 10.

According to a criminal complaint, on December 28, 2021, Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck was notified by Deputy Warden Sprankle, of the Clarion County Jail, about an incident involving inmate Patrick Snyder reportedly intentionally flooding his cell with water, which led to water running out of his cell onto the top tier walkway and onto the open block floor below.

The complaint indicates that Deputy Warden provided police with video footage of the incident which showed water flooding the main common area on the first floor and running into other inmates’ cells on the first floor as well as out the door into the hallway of the jail.

The complaint notes this kind of incident causes issues with the jail’s floor tiles.

The Warden also provided police with incident reports from corrections officers working on the day of the incident.

Earlier in the day, corrections officers realized the door to Snyder’s cell would not lock properly and attempted to move Snyder to another cell, but he refused, according to the complaint.

The complaint indicates after Snyder was eventually moved to the new cell, corrections officers noticed water falling from the top tier coming from Snyder’s cell.

According to the complaint, when asked why he was acting out, causing the flooding, Snyder reportedly stated he “is a convict and will act like one if he has to.” He went on to state he would “flood and kick every day” and told the officers he would throw feces and urine any time they open the wicket.

Snyder was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:25 p.m. on January 10, on the following charges:

– Institutional Vandalism, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief Tamper With Property, Summary

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail with bail for this case set at $5,000.00 monetary.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, with Judge Schill presiding.

