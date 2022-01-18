SPONSORED: The Liberty House to Resume Regular Hours This Week
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House is opening back up to their regular hours this week.
Tuesday, January 18th, will be their first Tuesday back open. They will be offering 1 Piece Broasted Chicken and Coleslaw to customers.
The hours for the free chicken dinner will be 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Their new hours will be as follows:
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Daily Specials
Sunday: It takes two $2.00, Breakfast Buffet $10.00
Tuesday: $2.00 off Family Meal Deal, $2.00 off Half a Bird
Wednesday: $2.00 off Wedgies, $2.00 off Pork Chop
Thursday: $2.00 off Steak, $2.00 off Cheesesteaks
Friday: $2.00 off Haddock, $2.00 off Dozen Wings
The Liberty House (Clarion VFW) is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
