State Police Calls: Theft Investigation, DUI-Drugs Arrest

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Theft in Clarion Township

On January 14, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence on Day City Road in Clarion Township for a report of a theft.

Police say a known 60-year-old male victim from Corsica reported that sometime between December 20, 2021, and January 14, 2022, a logging chain, valued at $80.00, was taken from his property.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

DUI in Beaver Township

Around 8:54 a.m. on January 14, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of driving under the influence of a controlled substance in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident took place on Beaver Street near Knox Road and involved a 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer.

According to police, related charges are pending against a known 38-year-old Oil City man.

