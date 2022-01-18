Superload Delayed Another Day

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A superload being transported from West Milton, New York, to Wampum, Pennsylvania, has been delayed another day.

According to PennDOT District 1 Press Officer Jill Harry, the superload will start to move from its current location in Elk County on Wednesday night, then through Forest County on Route 66. It will travel from Clarion County to Venango County on Route 322.

Harry said the superload will be stopping in Venango County and won’t move again until Thursday night.

From there, it is expected to travel on Route 62 in Venango County to Route 173 in Mercer County to Interstate 80 to Ohio, as part of a more than 400-mile journey across the state. The superload is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons.

The superload will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. The majority of the transport, currently scheduled to be completed on January 22, will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota will transport the load.

The tractor-trailer is hauling an empty fuel tank that was decommissioned 25 years ago from a D1G Prototype reactor at the U.S. Naval Nuclear Laboratory’s Kenneth A. Kesselring Site in West Milton, New York. The journey across the state began on Wednesday and will conclude at Alaron Nuclear Services in Wampum, Lawrence County, where the fuel tank will be disassembled and recycled.

The superload travel plan involves 16 counties and features ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles. Drivers should remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel at the posted speed limit or 30 mph—whichever is lower.

Department updates on the superload’s travel can be followed on social media with the #PAsuperload22 hashtag.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

