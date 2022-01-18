Police Investigate Report of Indecent Assault of Elderly Woman

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police recently investigated a report of indecent assault of a 92-year-old victim.

According to police, an incident of indecent assault was reported by a resident at an assisted living facility in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on January 7, 2022.

The victim is listed as a 92-year-old woman from Clarion.

Police say a subsequent investigation found no evidence to prove that an indecent assault had occurred or that anyone was responsible for committing the alleged act.

The investigation has been closed.

