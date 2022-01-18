Redbank Valley School Board Approves New Health and Safety Plan

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley School Board updated the school’s health and safety plan during their last board meeting, allowing students and staff who have been in close contact with COVID-19, but asymptomatic, to stay in school.

“If you’re in close contact without symptoms, it’s recommended you wear a mask, but you can stay in school,” Redbank Valley School Superintendent Amy Rupp told exploreClarion.com.

The school’s health plan states that students and staff who either test positive for COVID or have been exposed and are symptomatic will quarantine for five days upon the start of the symptoms. The day of the onset of the symptom is counted as Day Zero.

“The thing is, we’re not always made aware of everyone who has symptoms. You’re just going by what the parents tell us and any symptoms here at school. We do like to have them quarantined, and we do like to have a doctor’s note,” Rupp added.

According to Rupp, although masks are not required by the plan, they are recommended.

The plan also requires contact tracing.

“We do contact tracing on anybody who is within three feet. Not masked is considered a close contact if there is a sustained 15 minutes,” said Rupp. “Right now what we’re doing is everybody who is a close contact is getting a note from the school nurse sent home to let them know they were exposed, and if they don’t have symptoms, the parents can choose to quarantine them, but they don’t have to. If they do become symptomatic, that’s when they need to quarantine.”

Rupp said she feels the plan meets the Redbank’s needs, though she admitted it comes soon after a spike in COVID cases in the district. However, she was clear in saying the updated health and safety plan was reached through serious discussion.

“We had a spike there, but we seem to be leveling off a little bit,” she said. “This was not taken lightly. I looked at all the members of the quarantined students and very few close contacts ended up getting the virus.”

Additionally, the updated plan will give Redbank more flexibility when it comes to staffing.

“We are in school unless we don’t have the staffing to conduct school appropriately,” said Rupp. “We really look at the teachers and a lot of the teachers who were quarantined were close contacts. Now that they’re not being quarantined, we have the staff.”

The health and safety plan was passed by a vote of 7-1, with board member Mitch Blose voting against it. Board member Jason Barnett was not present at the meeting.

Blose motioned to table the vote on the plan but was unable to as no other board member seconded his motion.

Speaking after the vote, he voiced his concern about the plan, stating the district is putting itself in “a predicament for the future.”

“I think we really pigeonholed ourselves into following whatever the government tells us to do, and with the state of the world, we don’t really know what that’s going to be,” he said. “It didn’t seem like there was much time or thought put into this health and safety plan, and I would like to offer my time to go over the plan and maybe critique it a little bit.”

Board member Dr. John Kimmel also spoke after the vote, reminding the board that Superintendent Rupp bears the responsibility for ensuring the health and safety plan is followed.

“I want to make sure everybody understands Mrs. Rupp has to put her name on a number of those documents saying what we’re going to do and what we’re not going to do,” he said. “She has to sign off saying we have a health and safety planm and she’s assuring we’re actually following through with it. I can’t ask her to lie or do anything different than what’s in that plan.”

The full health and safety plan is available on the district’s website here.

