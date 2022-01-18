YMCA to Host Lazy Man Triathlon

CLARION, Pa. – Excitement is building for the Lazy Man Triathlon at the Clarion County YMCA. The challenge will be held over a six-week period, beginning February 9, 2022.

The Lazy Man Triathlon encourages members to put down the TV remote and complete 26.2 miles on the treadmill or walking track, 112 miles on the bike or elliptical, and 12.5 miles on the rower or in the pool.

It’s anything but lazy.

Participants will have through March 23 to complete the race and will work at completing the miles on their own time at the YMCA. Mileage will be recorded at the YMCA as it it is completed by each participant.

Participants will receive Triathlon t-shirts.

The cost of the program is $17.00. The YMCA encourages those participating to join with a partner who will help hold you accountable.

Registration is required by calling 814-764-3400, at the Y, or online at https://register.oilcityymca.org/ymca/pgdetail.php?id=6239

Plenty of encouragement will come from the Y staff and other tri-athletes. Sign up today!

About the YMCA

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

