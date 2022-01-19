 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 19. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -4.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


