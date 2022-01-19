Allegheny National Forest to Open Select ATV Trails Today for Winter Use

FOREST/WARREN CO., Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that Allegheny National Forest will open the Marienville, Timberline, and Rocky Gap – Grunder Loop all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trails at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19.

The Willow Creek, Penoke, and Rocky Gap – Elkhorn Loop Trails will remain closed.

Permits are required to ride the Forest’s ATV/OHM trails. Permits are valid through the end of each calendar year. Information on how to get your permit is on the Forest website at ATV/OHM Permits.

Winter trail conditions are more challenging, and riders are encouraged to consider their skill level when evaluating whether to use any trail. Trails may be icy or have snow cover of twelve inches or more in some segments, and trails are not groomed. Riders are cautioned to adjust their use to these variable winter conditions.

Trails will remain open until temperatures or trail conditions no longer support winter use. Forest Service staff will continue to monitor ATV/OHM trail conditions and will consider sustained warming temperatures, evidence of damage to the trail surface, or unsafe icing conditions when deciding to close the trails for winter use.

“We are excited to be able to open these trails so early in the winter season for riding and are hopeful that weather conditions will allow us to keep trails open for some time,” said recreation staff member Justin Woldt.

Riders should practice outdoor ethics such as Leave No Trace principles and Tread Lightly so that everyone can continue to enjoy the trails for generations to come. Riders may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, skiers, or hikers at any time on these multiple-use trails.

We will update information on our website and social media when ATV/OHM trails open or close. Please check trail conditions before heading out to ride the trails.

For more information about recreational activities at the Allegheny National Forest go to Allegheny National Forest – Recreation (usda.gov).

