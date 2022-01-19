Betty L. (McClintock) LaCaze, 96, formerly of Marienville, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Born on March 11, 1925 in Wetmore, Pa, she was the daughter of the late George and Mildred (Vandervort) McClintock.

She was married to David W. LaCaze. He preceded her in death.

Betty raised her family in Marienville and worked in health care at Brookville Hospital as well as several other jobs throughout the local area.

She was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and friends.

She was able to live independently in her own home until the time of her passing in Choctaw, OK.

Those surviving are her sons, David and Christopher LaCaze; her daughters, Sandra LaCaze and Patricia Minnis; her 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel LaCaze; her brother, John McClintock; and her sisters, Dorothy Cook, Josephine Knight and Ruth Covel.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, January, 20, 2022 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM and on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 9:30AM-10:30AM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Catholic Church in Marienville on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11AM with the Rev. James Power, Pastor, officiating.

Graveside services will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Jenks TWP, Forest County.

Covid restrictions and protocols will be observed for all services held for Mrs. LaCaze.

