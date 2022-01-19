Police Investigating Home Invasion in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Police responded to a reported home invasion on Wednesday evening.

Clarion Borough Police Chief William H. Peck, IV told exploreClarion.com that officers were dispatched to a dwelling on South Sixth Avenue and Elss Street around 5:55 p.m.

According to Chief Peck, multiple suspects entered the house with a firearm and demanded money from the two occupants of the residence. It was learned from the victims, however, that the suspects did not get any money or property.

The suspects had left the scene prior to the arrival of Clarion Borough Police.

No details on the suspects were released.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.