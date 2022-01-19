 

Police Investigating Home Invasion in Clarion Borough

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 @ 10:01 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

American,Policeman,And,Police,Car,In,The,BackgroundCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Police responded to a reported home invasion on Wednesday evening.

Clarion Borough Police Chief William H. Peck, IV told exploreClarion.com that officers were dispatched to a dwelling on South Sixth Avenue and Elss Street around 5:55 p.m.

According to Chief Peck, multiple suspects entered the house with a firearm and demanded money from the two occupants of the residence. It was learned from the victims, however, that the suspects did not get any money or property.

The suspects had left the scene prior to the arrival of Clarion Borough Police.

No details on the suspects were released.

The incident is under investigation.


