Cheryl J. Dunkerley, 73, of Utica, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin, PA, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on February 18, 1948 in Franklin; she was a daughter of the late Rollin Reagle and Dorothy (Woods) Reagle.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked as an Office Administrator in admissions for Meadville Medical Center.

Cheryl was a member of the Lupher Chapel Methodist Church.

She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, hosting get togethers with family, was a member of Venango County 4H, and an auxiliary member of the Utica Fire Department.

Additionally, she was a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and enjoyed looking at cookbooks.

Most of all, Cheryl ‘s whole world was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are her children, Lawrence S. Dunkerley (Rebecca) of Utica and Erin Schmidt (Pat) of Cochranton; grandchildren, Emma Ahmadian, Jayden Dunkerley, Hazel Dunkerley, and Paisley Schmidt; siblings, Larry Reagle (Pat), Tom Reagle (Kathy); sister-in-laws, Debra Deeter (Bob), and Patricia Bell (Chris); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Lawrence Dunkerley; one sister, Becky Sherlock; and one brother, Gary Reagle.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro, where family and friends are invited to the funeral home on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 3-4pm.

A memorial service will follow on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 4pm with Reverend Mark Rusnak, Chaplain of AseraCare Hospice, officiating.

The family would like to thank Sugar Creek Station and AseraCare Hospice for their dedicated help and care of Cheryl.

Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice Care, 12664 Route 19 South, Waterford, PA 16441; Venango County 4H, 867 Mercer Road, Franklin, PA 16323; or Utica Volunteer Fire Department, PO BOX 83, Utica, PA 16362.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

