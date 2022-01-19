Clarion Chamber, Rootstock Racing to Bring Adventure Racing to Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry is currently working with Rootstock Racing to bring adventure racing to Clarion County.

(Pictured: Participants in a previous Rootstock event. Photo courtesy of Rootstock Racing)

Rootstock is a Philadelphia-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization that offers a variety of adventure race events to encourage individuals, friends, and families to explore the natural world around them while also challenging themselves physically and mentally.

Together with the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry, Rootstock is planning to hold one of their adventure race events in Clarion County later this year.

“It is an outdoor adventure race involving teams of four people,” Tracy Becker, Executive Director for Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry, told exploreClarion.com.

According to Becker, many of the details are still being ironed out, but the event will have participating teams traveling over an area of approximately 85 to 100 miles.

The participants will be given a map of the area and a compass and will be taken to a point approximately 85 to 100 miles from the final location in Clarion and dropped off.

The participants will then have four or five days to make their way back to Clarion by foot, bike, or canoe, without using any roads, GPS, cell phones, or other digital devices.

“This is an endurance race,” Becker noted.

“People will be on foot or on bikes and will have to make it around 20 miles per day while finding time to sleep and rest and having energy for the trek.”

The event is planned for mid-June, with participants arriving the weekend of June 17, and the race most likely starting on either June 19 or June 20.

Becker said the organizers from Rootstock became interested in having a race in the Clarion area because they already had a team in the area, checking out the terrain.

“We’re still in the planning stages, but we will hopefully have more details soon,” Becker added.

