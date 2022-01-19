Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Waffle-Iron Pizzas

Try adding your favorite toppings or even a few breakfast fillings to this recipe, such as ham and eggs!

Ingredients

1 package (16.3 ounces) large refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese



24 slices turkey pepperoni (about 1-1/2 ounces)2 ready-to-serve fully cooked bacon strips, choppedPizza sauce, warmed

Directions

-Roll or press biscuits to fit waffle iron. On one biscuit, place 1/4 cup cheese, six slices of pepperoni, and one scant tablespoon chopped bacon to within 1/2 in. of edges. Top with a second biscuit, folding the bottom edge over the top edge and pressing to seal completely.

-Bake in a preheated waffle iron according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown, 4-5 minutes. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Serve with pizza sauce.

