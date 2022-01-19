Clarion County Reports 56 New COVID-19 Cases; 15 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, January 18.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,365 while the death toll remained at 182.

Neighboring Forest County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, moving the county’s total number to 2,006 and leaving the death toll at 33.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:30 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/18/22 – 17,106

1/17/22 – 12,955

1/13/22 through 1/16/22 – 95,474

1/12/22 – 25,353

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 13691 71 13762 290 Butler 39446 223 39669 647 (4 new) Clarion 7309 56 7365 182 Clearfield 16400 179 16579 288 Crawford 17626 83 17709 270 Elk 6168 69 6237 83 (1 new) Forest 1991 15 2006 33 Indiana 14698 109 14807 316 Jefferson 7669 72 7741 199 (4 new) McKean 7051 66 7117 121 Mercer 21179 103 21282 447 (1 new) Venango 9998 48 10046 211 Warren 6295 54 6349 190 (2 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.