Clarion University Wrestling: Golden Eagles Edged Out by Cleveland State, 18-15

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle wrestling team saw its seven-match win streak snapped at home on Tuesday evening, as Clarion (7-2, 3-1 MAC) fell by a narrow 18-15 score to Cleveland State in Tippin Gymnasium.

Clarion took four of the six bouts on the mat, including the match’s only bonus points, but could not top the Vikings.

It seemed destined to be a close match from the very start, as reflected by the fact that only one bout resulted in bonus points for either side. That came courtesy of Seth Koleno’s win by fall over Hunter Olson at 141 pounds. Koleno worked Olson for much of the match, taking a 12-2 advantage thanks to a couple of four-point near falls. With just under a minute remaining in the third period, Olson fell to his knees and Koleno took advantage, slapping on a headlock and pushing Olson to his back for the quick pin.

With the win, Koleno improved to 21-4 on the season, and gave him his fifth pin of the season. He is also a perfect 4-0 in Mid-American Conference (MAC) duals this year.

That gave Clarion a 9-3 advantage in the team match, with their other victory to that point coming in the 125-pound bout. Joey Fischer was in total control in his bout with Logan Heil, taking him down with two seconds remaining in the first period to take a 4-1 lead. Fischer tried to push for the major decision, cutting Heil loose a couple of times in the third period, but was forced to settle for the 10-4 decision.

The Vikings responded to Koleno’s win at 141 pounds with three straight wins to take a 12-9 advantage in the team match. John Worthing stopped the bleeding with an 8-2 decision over Anthony Rice at 174 pounds, thanks in large part to a takedown directly to Rice’s back for a near fall. DeAndre Nassar got the better of Max Wohlabaugh at 184 pounds and Ben Smith clinched the team win for Vikings at 197 pounds with a decision over Ethan Wiant.

Ty Bagoly finished off the match with a win at heavyweight, jumping out to a fast start against John Kelbly and holding on for a 5-2 win. That represented the fifth straight win for the senior heavyweight.

Cleveland State 18, Clarion 15

125 – Joey Fischer (Clarion) over Logan Heil (Cleveland State) (Dec 10-4)

133 – Jake Manley (Cleveland State) over Alex Blake (Clarion) (Dec 3-1)

141 – Seth Koleno (Clarion) over Hunter Olson (Cleveland State) (Fall 4:08)

149 – Marcus Robinson (Cleveland State) over Brent Moore (Clarion) (Dec 10-3)

157 – Daniel Patten (Cleveland State) over Chanz Shearer (Clarion) (Dec 14-7)

165 – Riley Smucker (Cleveland State) over Cameron Pine (Clarion) (Dec 6-3)

174 – John Worthing (Clarion) over Anthony Rice (Cleveland State) (Dec 8-2)

184 – DeAndre Nassar (Cleveland State) over Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion) (Dec 3-1)

197 – Benjamin Smith (Cleveland State) over Brett Wittmann (Clarion) (Dec 7-3)

285 – Ty Bagoly (Clarion) over John Kelbly (Cleveland State) (Dec 5-2)

285 Extra – Daniel Bucknavich (Cleveland State) over Austin Chapman (Clarion) Dec. 6-1

