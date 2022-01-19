Featured Local Job: Direct Service Professionals

 

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

UCIP is accepting applications for Full-Time Direct Service Professionals in their Day Services & Residential Programs.

These positions may require evening and weekend availability depending on the shift. You will be providing support to individuals with developmental disabilities in a group home and community setting.

If you are compassionate, organized, reliable, professional, and want to make a difference in someone’s life, contact UCIP today!

UCIP provides services and care to individuals with developmental disabilities. They provide services in Clarion, Crawford, and Venango Counties.

Why UCIP?

  • Starting Wage of $14.00 per hour
  • Fully paid health insurance, vision insurance, and dental insurance for all full-time positions after 90 days
  • Matching retirement plan
  • Excellent paid time off after 90 days
  • Paid holidays
  • Paid Training

Applicants should be motivated and reliable with a solid work history; must pass a pre-employment drug screening and medical examination; have favorable ACT 33 and 34 clearances; and a valid driver’s license with a receipt of a satisfactory driving record.

Please apply in person at the UCIP nearest to you.

UCIP Day Services of Venango County
33 Seneca Street
Oil City, PA

UCIP Residential Services of Venango County
155 East Bissell Ave.
Oil City, PA

Clarion County
11289 Route 322
Shippenville, PA

Crawford County
18282 Technology Drive
Suite 202, Meadville, PA

No telephone calls, please. Equal Opportunity Employer.


