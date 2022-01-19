GANT: DuBois Man Sent to State Prison in Assault Case

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man accused of assaulting a man because he didn’t like the way he was looking at his girlfriend was sentenced to state prison Monday.

Police say when they arrived at the DuBois residence on March 19, they met with the victim who said he had fought with Kaleb E. Atherton, now 24.

The victim was reportedly suffering from multiple injuries, including bleeding from his ear, eye and lips, and there was a large tear to his right eyebrow area which was hanging free from his face.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, in an interview with police, Atherton admitted to fighting with the victim because he had been looking at his girlfriend like she was a “little girl” and he didn’t like that.

He claimed that the victim had been antagonizing him and the victim had punched him in the face prior to him punching the victim back, several times.

After receiving treatment, the victim was found to have seven rib fractures, a complex facial fracture around the eye and sinus, injury to the optic nerve and eye “which caused vision impairment of unknown severity and duration,” a complex fracture of nasal bones and septum and multiple abrasions and lacerations, according to the report.

Atherton pleaded guilty to simple assault before Judge Paul Cherry, who sentenced him to serve six months to two years in state prison on Monday.

Atherton was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to complete anger management counseling, according to a court employee.

